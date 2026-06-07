INDIA Bloc To Meet Tomorrow -- A Regrouping After Assembly Polls, DMK Walkout

The Opposition is holding a big strategy session tomorrow to prepare for the upcoming monsoon session of parliament. The session is expected to begin in July but the dates are yet to be announced. While primarily a move to touch base and adjust to a fresh situation following the assembly polls - Mamata Banerjee's defeat in Bengal and the DMK's walkout - the meeting also comes amid speculation that the government might reintroduce two Constitution Amendment Bills it had failed to get passed earlier.

A united Opposition had foiled the government's attempt to pass the delimitation and women's reservation bills- which require two-thirds majority -- during the budget session.

The Congress has said 23 parties will be attending the meet.

MK Stalin' DMK - the Congress's former ally in South - has reiterated that it would skip the meeting.

The party had walked out of the INDIA bloc after the Congress - following repeated DMK refusals to allow it to part of the Tamil Nadu government - called off their decades-old alliance and joined the alliance government led by Vijay's TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam). The DMK, hugely upset, said it will no longer be part of the INDIA bloc.

The CPM, which is also upset with the Congress, would still attend the meeting.

CPM General Secretary MA Baby had written to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge two days ago, regarding Rahul Gandhi's comments alleging a collusion between Kerala's former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the BJP.

Among other parties, Farooq Abdullah's National Conference said it will attend the meeting. Mamata Banerjee, Akhileh Yadav and TEjashvi Yadav willl also attend.