INDIA Bloc Leader Will Be Chosen Through Consensus: Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav is the son of RJD patriarch and veteran politician Lalu Prasad Yadav. (File)

Senior RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said he has no objection to any senior leader of the INDIA bloc, including TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, leading the coalition, but stressed that the decision must be reached through consensus.

Tejashwi Yadav, who is the leader of the opposition in Bihar assembly, told reporters at the city airport, "INDIA bloc hasn't thought on this matter and there has to be a discussion involving all stakeholders." "We have no issue with Mamata Banerjee leading the bloc, but keeping in mind there are so many senior politicians in the the anti-BJP coalition, there's a need to sit together and take a collective decision on choosing a leader," he said.

Asked if RJD, as a key member of the INDIA bloc, is open to the idea of the West Bengal Chief Minister taking over the reins, Tejashwi Yadav, the son of RJD patriarch and veteran politician Lalu Prasad Yadav, responded, "We have not yet collectively taken a call on the issue of future leadership. But when any decision is taken about who will be the leader and the future roadmap, it will be through consensus."

