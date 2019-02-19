India, Argentina Sign MoU For Co-Operation In Nuclear Energy

India and Argentina wished to enhance and explore cooperative ventures in the area of nuclear power

India and Argentina Monday inked a Memorandum of Understanding to boost cooperation in the sector of nuclear energy.

Jorge Faurie, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Argentina said his country has expertise in building small-capacity reactors and was looking to work with India in some third country in tripartite projects.

"They (Prime Minister Narendra and Argentine President Mauricio Macri) also noted that the MoU signed on the occasion between the Department of Atomic Energy, India and National Atomic Energy Commission, Argentina for cooperation within the framework of Global Center for Nuclear Energy Partnership would bolster institutional linkages in civil nuclear research, development and capacity building," a joint statement said.

The countries also wished to enhance and explore cooperative ventures in the area of nuclear power and its societal uses in health, agriculture, industrial application, training and capacity building, the joint statement said.

India and Argentina had signed an agreement in 2010 for cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

Argentine company INVAP is working on the Fission Molly Project to build a molybdenum plant in Mumbai. Mr Faurie said the plant focuses on creating isotopes.

Argentina also manufactures some nuclear components used in Indian power reactors, Mr Faurie said.

During the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Mauricio Macri, the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the on-going talks in the area of space.

"Both sides agreed to further explore avenues for space collaboration in areas such as as satellite building and launch," the statement said.