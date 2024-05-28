India Announces $1 Million Relief Assistance For Landslide-Hit Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea was devastated by a massive landslide on May 24.

India on Tuesday announced an immediate relief assistance of US$ 1 million to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in Papua New Guinea which was devastated by a massive landslide on May 24.

The landslide in Enga Province buried hundreds of people and caused major destruction and loss of life.

"As a close friend and partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and as a gesture of solidarity with the friendly people of Papua New Guinea, the Government of India extends an immediate relief assistance of US$ 1 million to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences and conveyed India's readiness to extend all possible support and assistance to the Pacific island country in its time of difficulty.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by the devastating landslide in Papua New Guinea. Our heartfelt condolences to the affected families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. India is ready to offer all possible support and assistance," he posted on X.

Citing the earlier instances of an earthquake in 2018 and the volcanic eruptions of 2019 and 2023, India stated that it has firmly stood by Papua New Guinea during times of difficulty and devastation caused by natural disasters.

PM Modi in November 2019 announced the formation of Disaster Risk Reduction and Management which remains an important pillar of India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

India also remains committed to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and continues to be a responsible and steadfast responder in the region.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)