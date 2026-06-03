India Among 15 Countries Granted Access To Anthropic's Powerful 'Mythos' AI

India has joined a select group of countries granted access to Claude Mythos Preview, Anthropic's advanced cybersecurity-focused AI model, as the company expands its Project Glasswing initiative, NDTV Profit reported, citing a source. The expansion brings approximately 150 organisations across 15 countries into the programme, including critical infrastructure providers from India, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, and South Korea. According to Anthropic, the latest cohort includes organisations whose services are essential to millions of people and whose disruption could have far-reaching consequences.

At first, only around 50 partners, mostly US companies, were brought into the program to test the model's powers before it could be weaponised by hackers. This recent expansion marks the first major push beyond the US and UK.

"We're now expanding Project Glasswing. Following several weeks of close collaboration with our Project Glasswing partners, the security industry, open-source software maintainers, and the US government, we're extending the partnership to approximately 150 new organizations. Each one will need to meet our security requirements before they gain access. The organizations in this new group are based in more than 15 countries, and most provide critical infrastructure to many more," Anthropic wrote in its latest blog.

However, Anthropic has not publicly disclosed the names of the Indian organisations receiving access.

"What each partner has in common is that a successful attack on their codebase could be catastrophic. For most partners, we estimate that a major attack could affect more than 100 million people, with important ramifications for both global and national security. This expansion is the next step toward our long-term goals: for AI to make all software more secure, and for us to help the industry adjust to how AI could change many of the core assumptions of cybersecurity," the blog added.

What is Claude Mythos?

Claude Mythos Preview is Anthropic's specialised AI model designed for advanced cybersecurity research, code analysis and vulnerability discovery. Anthropic has not made Mythos Preview publicly available, citing concerns over potential misuse of the technology.

The company says the model excels at analysing massive software codebases and identifying security flaws that may have remained undetected for years. According to Anthropic, Mythos has demonstrated an ability to uncover thousands of software vulnerabilities and generate proof-of-concept exploit code at a speed far beyond conventional methods.

The model has attracted attention from both the cybersecurity community and regulators because of its unusually advanced capabilities. Anthropic has previously stated that Mythos is not being released publicly due to concerns that malicious actors could misuse it to discover and exploit critical software weaknesses.

What is Project Glasswing?

Project Glasswing is Anthropic's collaborative cybersecurity initiative launched alongside Claude Mythos in April 2026.

Rather than making the model publicly available, Anthropic initially provided access to around 50 carefully selected partners, including major technology companies, cybersecurity firms, financial institutions and open-source organisations. Early participants included Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Nvidia, Cisco, Broadcom, CrowdStrike, JPMorgan Chase, and the Linux Foundation.

The goal of the programme is to use Mythos to identify, analyse and help fix vulnerabilities across critical digital infrastructure before they can be exploited by cybercriminals or nation-state actors.

Anthropic says organisations participating in Project Glasswing have already uncovered more than 10,000 high- or critical-severity vulnerabilities through the model's deployment. The initiative also brings together governments, cybersecurity experts, infrastructure providers, and open-source software maintainers to strengthen digital defenses across sectors such as banking, communications, and public services.