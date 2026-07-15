Anthropic Launches Free Claude AI For Teachers; Here's Who Is Eligible

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has launched a new programme that gives verified K-12 teachers in the United States free access to the premium version of its AI chatbot, Claude, through 2027.

Called Claude for Teachers, the initiative aims to help educators save time on lesson planning, classroom activities and other daily teaching tasks. The company said the programme is designed to support teachers with AI tools while keeping student data secure.

Under the programme, eligible teachers will get access to Claude's premium features at no cost. They can use the AI assistant to create lesson plans, prepare quizzes, design classroom activities and generate teaching materials aligned with academic standards followed across all 50 US states.

Anthropic has also partnered with organisations such as Learning Commons and Illustrative Mathematics to provide curriculum-based educational resources. In addition, the platform integrates with Canva Education, allowing teachers to create classroom content more easily.

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The company said conversations on Claude will not be used to train its AI models, and the programme complies with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), a US law that protects student education records.

The launch comes at a time when many teachers are looking for ways to reduce administrative work and classroom preparation time. By automating routine tasks, Anthropic hopes teachers will be able to spend more time interacting with students and improving learning outcomes.

However, the free programme is currently limited to verified K-12 teachers in the United States. Teachers in India and other countries are not eligible for the free premium access under this initiative. They can continue using Claude through its regular free or paid plans where available.

With AI becoming an increasingly common tool in education, Anthropic's latest initiative reflects the growing role of artificial intelligence in supporting teachers, simplifying classroom work and making learning resources more accessible.