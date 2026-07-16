"Thought It Was Satire": Sam Altman Takes Dig At Anthropic's New Ad Amid Online Backlash

Anthropic's latest advertising campaign, "There's Hope in Hard Questions", was designed to show that the AI company is willing to confront difficult questions about artificial intelligence and its potential risks. Instead, the ad has sparked widespread criticism online, with many viewers describing its tone as unsettling, creepy and overly bleak.

The film opens with the image of a house engulfed in flames before cutting to a montage of scenes including facial-recognition surveillance, a person sleeping on the street, rows of gravestones and workers in a mine. Over the visuals, different voices ask questions such as whether AI can be trusted, who would stop its development if necessary and what happens if the technology transforms work and society. The campaign later shifts to a more hopeful message, urging the public to ask difficult questions about AI and promising greater transparency from Anthropic.

However, the sombre imagery quickly became the focus of the conversation.

The most high-profile reaction came from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who mocked the campaign on X. He wrote that he initially thought the post was satire and kept checking whether the account name had been deliberately misspelt to resemble a parody account.

"I thought this was satire; I kept looking for the handle to be spelled c1audeai or something," he commented.

Many other users also questioned the creative direction, arguing that the ad resembled the trailer for a dystopian film rather than a campaign promoting responsible AI. Others joked that the burning house and cemetery imagery made it feel more like a public service announcement warning against AI than an advertisement for an AI company.

Several marketing professionals also said the message was confusing, arguing that viewers were left remembering the apocalyptic visuals rather than Anthropic's intended call for accountability.

One user wrote, "Asking who's going to hit the brakes and then showing a graveyard is kinda crazy. Anthropic loves to posture as the "good guys", protecting us from the scary AI."

Another commented, "Pro tip: ditch the dystopian hellscape and just lead with the positive stuff." A third said, "Why are you always trying to scare people?"

However, not everyone viewed the campaign negatively. Some argued that Anthropic was deliberately employing a trust-building strategy by acknowledging the technology's risks instead of focusing solely on AI's benefits. They said confronting public fears helps reinforce the company's long-standing position as an AI developer focused on safety and responsible deployment.

A fourth user added, "People seem upset with this ad, but I thought it was beautiful? Idk, I think honestly confronting what the future is going to look like does leave me both overwhelmed and also hopeful. I think this ad is truthful."

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers Dario and Daniela Amodei, Anthropic has consistently positioned itself as an AI safety-first company.