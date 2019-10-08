India Air Force Day 2019 Live Updates: Air Force Celebrates 87th IAF Day, To Display Latest Technology

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh landed in France today for a three-day visit, during which he will receive the first of the 36 long-awaited Rafale fighter jets on behalf of the Indian Air Force (IAF). He is also expected to undertake a sortie in the aircraft and hold discussions with the country's top leadership during his time in the European country. "Greetings to all @IAF_MCC personnel and their families on the 87th IAF Day. The IAF is the shining example of exemplary courage, fortitude, determination and impeccable service to our nation. These men and women in Blue have the ability to touch the sky with grit and glory," the Defence Minister tweeted this morning as the IAF celebrates Air Force Day in Hindon near Delhi.