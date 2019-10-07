Air Force Day 2019: Date, Time, What To Expect From 87th IAF Day

87th Indian Air Force Day: IAF Day is celebrated on October 8 in Ghaziabad near Delhi.

The Air Force Day is celebrated every year on October 8, the day Indian Air Force was officially established in 1932. This year, the IAF Day is special as the first of 36 long-awaited Rafale fighter jets will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in France. In spell-binding aerobatic display, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase its latest technology and reflects on the road ahead. The spectacular air display ceremony will take place at the Hindon Air Force base near Delhi. The Indian Air Force will also be showcasing its Chinook and Apache helicopters for the first time. Both these helicopters were acquired from the United States and inducted within in the last few months. The Air Force Day 2019 will be celebrated in the presence of IAF chief Birender Singh Dhanoa and senior officials of the three armed forces.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force also shared a promo video for 87th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

#AFDay2019 : Promo video on the occasion of 87th Anniversary of Indian Air Force.



What is Air Force Day?

The Indian Air Force was founded on October 8, 1932, and the force participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions. The Indian Air Force Day is celebrated to mark its anniversary. A scintillating air display by various aircraft is planned to celebrate the Air Force Day Parade 2019.

Air Force Day: Date And Time

Air Force Day is celebrated on October 8 at Hindon base in Ghaziabad near Delhi. The ceremony will start at 8 am and will continue till 10:30 am.

Where To See Air Force Day Parade Live?

What To Expect On Air Force Day

The air display will begin with flag bearing skydivers of the Akash Ganga Team jumping from AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies, at 8 am. The flypast would include vintage and modern transport aircraft and front-line fighters.

