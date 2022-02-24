'Dear Indians In Ukraine...': Government's Advisory Amid Russia Attack

Russia-Ukraine crisis: People board a bus at Vydubytchi bus station in Kyiv (AFP)

After Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine this morning, the Indian embassy has issued a set of guidelines to students and others who live in the country. Kyiv was among the cities targeted by Russia.

The Indian embassy warned that citizens "traveling to Kyiv, including those traveling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries."

Air raid sirens cut through the early morning air in other parts of Ukraine like Odessa, Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Mariupol.

"The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit," said the Indian embassy.

IMPORTANT ADVISORY TO ALL INDIAN NATIONALS IN UKRAINE AS ON 24 FEBRUARY 2022.@MEAINDIA@PIB@DDNEWSpic.twitter.com/e1i1lMuZ1J — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) February 24, 2022

An Air India flight meant to land in Kyiv to help bring back Indians had to turn around this morning. Flights over Ukraine were cancelled as the country closed its airspace for commercial planes.