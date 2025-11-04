Take Urgent Steps To Bring Back Indian Student Held In Ukraine, Centre Told

Expressing concern over the plight of a young Indian caught in the crossfire of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Central government to take urgent steps to ensure the safe return of 22-year-old student Sahil Mahmad Husen Majothi, who has been detained by Ukrainian forces.

Hearing a petition filed by Majothi's mother, Hasinaben Samsudinbhai Majothi, Justice Sachin Datta observed that the student appeared to have been compelled to join the Russian Army under duress. "He must have been forced to join the Russian Army."

"Please take all steps to bring him back," the judge told the government counsel, while emphasising the need for prompt diplomatic action.

The Court instructed the Centre to appoint a liaison officer to coordinate with Ukrainian authorities and seek consular access to Majothi. The Court will take up the matter again on December 3.

The Union government has been given four weeks to file a status report outlining measures taken so far.

According to the Advocates Robin Raju and Deepa Joseph, Majothi had travelled to St. Petersburg, Russia, in January 2024 on a study visa to pursue a course in Russian language and culture at ITMO University.

His mother alleged that he was working part-time with a courier company when he was falsely implicated in a drug case, arrested in April 2024, and later coerced into joining Russian forces.

The petitioner, a cancer patient from Morbi, Gujarat, said she lost contact with her son after his arrest and fears he was forced to fight in the war before being captured by Ukrainian troops. She approached the court after multiple representations to Indian authorities failed to yield results.

It is stated that Sahil Majothi's detention is the first known case of an Indian national being held for alleged participation in the Russia-Ukraine war.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)