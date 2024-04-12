India Advises Citizens Against Travel To Iran, Israel

MEA has advised citizens against traveling to Iran and Israel until further notice (Representational)

The Centre has advised citizens on Friday against travelling to Iran and Israel until further notice in view of the "prevailing situation in the region".

The advisory from the foreign ministry came amid Iran's threats to retaliate against a suspected Israeli airstrike on its embassy in Syria this month.

Countries including the US and Russia have issued similar travel advisories for their staff and citizens in the region.

The foreign ministry said its citizens in the two countries should observe "utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum".

It is feared that retaliation by Iran can widen the six-month old conflict between Iran-backed Hamas militants and Israel in Gaza.

The US has reached out to the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Iraq, asking them to urge Iran to lower tensions with Israel, as part of its efforts to contain the conflict.

