Independence Day 2026: Step-By-Step Guide To Upload Har Ghar Tiranga Selfie

- Citizens are encouraged to display the National Flag and join the Selfie with Tiranga.
- The official campaign site harghartiranga.com is managed by the Ministry of Culture.
- Personal details and clear photos with the Tiranga are required for participation.
As India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, citizens can take part in the Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 campaign by displaying the National Flag and sharing their participation online. The campaign also allows participants to upload a photograph with the Tiranga and generate a digital certificate.
The Government of India has announced that Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 will be observed from August 9 to August 17.
The campaign encourages citizens in India to display the Tiranga and participate in the "Har Ghar Tiranga" initiative.
The official Har Ghar Tiranga website, harghartiranga.com, is operated under the Ministry of Culture. The portal provides an option to upload a photograph with the National Flag and generate a digital certificate.
How To Upload Har Ghar Tiranga Selfie
- To participate, users first need to visit the official Har Ghar Tiranga portal at harghartiranga.com. They should make sure they are using the official government campaign website before entering any personal information or uploading a photograph.
- On the participation interface, one need to provide the details requested by the portal, such as their name, mobile number, state and country, wherever applicable.
- Participants then need to display the Indian National Flag respectfully and take a clear photograph or selfie with it. The official portal's participation process asks users to click a picture with the Tiranga before uploading the image.
- Users can then use the upload option to select their photograph. The website currently provides options to drag and drop a file, browse for an image or click a picture, followed by the media-upload process.
- The photograph should be clear and follow the instructions shown on the portal. After uploading it, users need to complete the submission process displayed on the website.
- Once the participation process is completed, users can download the certificate for the same. Then they can save the digital copy to their device.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world