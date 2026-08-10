Independence Day 2026: Step-By-Step Guide To Upload Har Ghar Tiranga Selfie

As India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, citizens can take part in the Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 campaign by displaying the National Flag and sharing their participation online. The campaign also allows participants to upload a photograph with the Tiranga and generate a digital certificate.

The Government of India has announced that Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 will be observed from August 9 to August 17.

The campaign encourages citizens in India to display the Tiranga and participate in the "Har Ghar Tiranga" initiative.

The official Har Ghar Tiranga website, harghartiranga.com, is operated under the Ministry of Culture. The portal provides an option to upload a photograph with the National Flag and generate a digital certificate.

How To Upload Har Ghar Tiranga Selfie

To participate, users first need to visit the official Har Ghar Tiranga portal at harghartiranga.com. They should make sure they are using the official government campaign website before entering any personal information or uploading a photograph.

On the participation interface, one need to provide the details requested by the portal, such as their name, mobile number, state and country, wherever applicable.

Photo Credit: Ministry Of Culture