Independence Day 2018: Patriotic WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Greetings You Can Share

India will be celebrating its 72nd Independence Day on Wednesday. While you celebrate the national holiday with your loved ones at home and watch the Prime Minister's speech on TV or at the Red Fort, think about the revolutionary leaders and the brave Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifice to get us our freedom. Our nation - with different climates, languages, castes, religions, food habits, clothing and festivals - is able to thrive because the plurality is one of the strengths of our country. Our identity is Indian and that thread connects us all. Just drown in the patriotic fervour and celebrate the 72nd Independence Day with your family and friends.

Here are some Independence Day messages, Images, SMS, wishes, greetings you can send to them:



1. Let's salute the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and soldiers who made us realise the dream of an independent and unified India.

2. Our freedom fighters endured countless sufferings to give Indians their freedom.

It's a day to remember and honour them. Have a Happy Independence Day!

3. Let not anything divide the Idea of India and its spirit. Its plurality is its strength. Let's celebrate it this Independence Day!

4. Freedom is our birth right, but was snatched away from us,

Our nation earned this freedom after making great sacrifices,

Let's never take it for granted!

5. Self-reliant, self-supporting, self-sufficient... that's the India of our dreams.

Let's pledge and make it happen!

Happy Independence Day.

6. May we always have freedom to choose, freedom to live and freedom to dream...

Happy Independence Day 2018.

Happy Independence Day 2018.



7. It swells my chest with pride that despite so many diversities, we Indians are tied in the bond of togetherness! Saluting our motherland on 72nd Independence Day. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!

8. To soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation, to the mothers who let them...

A big salute to them this Independence Day!

A big salute to them this Independence Day!



9. Our motherland is our identity, our pride...

Our freedom is earned and deserved..

We should always remember and cherish it!

Happy Independence Day.

15 August is India's Independence Day.

10. Happy 72nd Independence Day to you and your family members. Jai Hind!