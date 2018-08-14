When And Where To Watch PM Narendra Modi's Speech On Independence Day

To tune into PM Modi's Independence Day speech for 72nd Independence Day celebrations, simply type Independence Day on Google/ Youtube search page and see the live stream.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 14, 2018 11:17 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
When And Where To Watch PM Narendra Modi's Speech On Independence Day

For Independence Day speech, PM Modi had asked people to send the ideas on the Narendra Modi App.

New Delhi: 

Like every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from Red Fort on Independence Day on Wednesday. What will, however, be different this year, is the Prime Minister's speech will go live on Google and Youtube. To tune into PM Modi's speech for 72nd Independence Day celebrations, you can simply type Independence Day on Google/ Youtube search page and you will be able to see the live stream of the Prime Minister's speech, which is likely to begin around 8 am tomorrow.

Viewers can watch the LIVE webcast of the Independence Day speech by PM Modi on ndtv.com by following this link: https://www.ndtv.com/video/live/channel/ndtv24x7

For LIVE Telecast, tune in to news channel NDTV 24X7.

Like every year, this year too Prime Minister Modi had asked people to send the ideas on the Narendra Modi App for his Independence Day speech. The Prime Minister has reportedly received over 30,000 suggestions for his August 15 speech.

Last year, PM Modi spoke for nearly 54 minutes from the Red Fort, which was his shortest Independence Day address to the nation since 2014. He spoke for over 65 minutes in 2014, 86 minutes in 2015, and 94 minutes in 2016.

President Ram Nath Kovind speech on Independence Day eve:

On the eve of the Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation which will be broadcasted from 7 pm on the entire national network of the All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all the channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version. The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English will be followed by broadcast in regional channels of Doordarshan, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The information was also tweeted on Doordashan News Twitter handle:

The speech can also be viewed on NDTV's LIVE webcast on the link below:  https://www.ndtv.com/video/live/channel/ndtv24x7

For LIVE Telecast, tune in to news channel NDTV 24X7.

It will be President Ram Nath Kovind's second Independence Day speech as the President of the country.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Independence dayIndependence day eveIndependence day speech

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs EnglandPM ModiHimachal RainINR VS USDKerala RainNews in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusPrice ComparisonMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................