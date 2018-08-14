When And Where To Watch PM Narendra Modi's Speech On Independence Day

For Independence Day speech, PM Modi had asked people to send the ideas on the Narendra Modi App.

Like every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from Red Fort on Independence Day on Wednesday. What will, however, be different this year, is the Prime Minister's speech will go live on Google and Youtube. To tune into PM Modi's speech for 72nd Independence Day celebrations, you can simply type Independence Day on Google/ Youtube search page and you will be able to see the live stream of the Prime Minister's speech, which is likely to begin around 8 am tomorrow.



Viewers can watch the LIVE webcast of the Independence Day speech by PM Modi on ndtv.com by following this link: https://www.ndtv.com/video/live/channel/ndtv24x7

For LIVE Telecast, tune in to news channel NDTV 24X7.



Like every year, this year too Prime Minister Modi had asked people to send the ideas on the Narendra Modi App for his Independence Day speech. The Prime Minister has reportedly received over 30,000 suggestions for his August 15 speech.

What are your thoughts and ideas for my 15th August speech?



Share them with me on a specially created forum on the Narendra Modi App.



You can also share them on MyGov. https://t.co/BJMCEeisne



I look forward to receiving your fruitful inputs in the coming days. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2018

Last year, PM Modi spoke for nearly 54 minutes from the Red Fort, which was his shortest Independence Day address to the nation since 2014. He spoke for over 65 minutes in 2014, 86 minutes in 2015, and 94 minutes in 2016.



President Ram Nath Kovind speech on Independence Day eve:

On the eve of the Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation which will be broadcasted from 7 pm on the entire national network of the All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all the channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version. The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English will be followed by broadcast in regional channels of Doordarshan, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Advertisement

The information was also tweeted on Doordashan News Twitter handle:

President #RamNathKovind will address the nation today on the eve of the 72nd #IndependenceDay; The address will be broadcast from 7 PM in Hindi followed by the English version pic.twitter.com/wssdLWwsS8 - Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) August 14, 2018

The speech can also be viewed on NDTV's LIVE webcast on the link below: https://www.ndtv.com/video/live/channel/ndtv24x7



For LIVE Telecast, tune in to news channel NDTV 24X7.



It will be President Ram Nath Kovind's second Independence Day speech as the President of the country.