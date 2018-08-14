Independence Day 2018: Here Are 5 Things You Can Do On 15th August

Happy Independence Day 2018: India will celebrate its 72nd Independence Day on August 15

India will celebrate its 72nd Independence Day on August 15. Every year on 15th August the country celebrates freedom from the British rule. As we celebrate independence, we also celebrate the rich Indian culture and tradition. On Independence Day people exchange sweets, greet each other and hoist the tricolour. Parades are also held across the country on Independence Day to commemorate India's freedom struggle. Independence Day is a national holiday and is celebrated with much fervour across the nation.

Here are 5 things you can do this Independence Day

- Cook For Family: Stay at home and cook your family a sumptuous meal. Independence Day is a national holiday and all members of the family, who are generally away on a normal day, gets to stay at home. You can plan a lunch or dinner with them and cook your favourite delicacies. Here are a few dishes you can cook this Independence Day.

- Go For Brunch: You can plan a brunch with your friends, whom you have not met for a long time. As Independence Day is a national holiday most people have day-offs and it won't be a bad idea to catch up with your old buddies. Also, A lot of restaurants offer discount on Independence Day, you can check them here.

- Go On A Trip: Who doesn't love to travel and Independence Day can be the perfect occasion to hit the road. You can travel to nearby places but try to avoid popular destinations as they may be crowded. You can even start the journey on 14th August after your work.

- Fly Kites: Get to your roof or on the streets of your neighbourhood to fly kites like the old days. The tradition of flying kites on Independence Day is particularly strong in north India, especially in cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Muradabad and Bareilly.

- Binge Watch TV: If you are away from home and have nothing much to do, you can binge watch your favourite series. Who doesn't love a day off and just seat back and watch TV.

There are much more than this that you can do to celebrate Independence Day. You can also spend your day by listening to good music, finishing the book you are reading or just sleeping and getting ready for Thursday. Happy Independence Day!