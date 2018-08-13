Happy Independence Day 2018: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Images, Quotes To Share On 15th August

Happy Independence Day 2018: This 15th August Indian will mark its 72nd Independence Day

This 15th August Indian will mark its 72nd Independence Day. For all Indians Independence Day is a day to remember the people who fought the Britishers and gave up their lives to free the country from a foreign ruler. India's freedom struggle was a hard-fought one and Independence Day is the day to pledge and to protect the unity and integrity of our country. Independence Day is a national holiday and is celebrated with much fervour across the nation. Parades are held in all state capitals and district headquarters to celebrate Independence Day. Indians across the country also hoist the tricolour to mark the day. Many also fly kites, sing patriotic songs and exchange sweets to celebrate Independence Day. On the eve of Independence day, the President addresses the nation in a televised speech. On Independence Day, the Prime Minister greets the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. Independence Day is also a day to reflect on our country's current state and its achievement after it was freed from the British rule in 1947.

Independence Day messages you can send to friends and family:

- Feel the pride of being the part of such a glorious nation. Here's sending my warm patriotic wishes to make this day truly memorable.

- Be the cause of unity, fight against corruption and flair the flag of our nation. Happy Independence Day 2018.

- Independence Day is both an occasion to celebrate and to remember the struggles of those who fought to give us this gift. Happy 15th August.

Independence Day is celebrated with much fervour across the country

- Thousands laid down their lives so that our country can celebrate this day. Never forget their sacrifices. Happy Independence Day!

- Let's salute the martyrs for the sacrifices they made and thank them for giving us our today. Happy Independence Day 2018.

- On this Independence Day, take a minute or two to thank for such a precious gift. Take time to cherish your life and your motherland. Not forgetting the sacrifice made by our heroes who have made this day a reality. Happy Independence Day 2018.

Various functions are held across the country to celebrate Independence Day

- With freedom in the mind, faith in the words, pride in our souls. Let's salute the nation on Independence Day!

- May the Indian tricolor always fly high. Warm wishes on the grand occasion of Independence Day

- On Independence Day, here's wising our dreams of a new tomorrow

come true for us, now and always. Happy Independence Day!

- No nation is perfect, it needs to be made perfect. Contribute towards the perfection of your country. Happy Independence Day.