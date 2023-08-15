PM Modi's Independence Day Speech: Past Highlights

PM Modi in Independence Day Speech: Some important highlights from past speech

Ever since he assumed office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speeches have outlined a roadmap for the year ahead while listing the achievements of his government from the year gone by.

From announcing major initiatives such as Swachch Bharat to the formation of Niti Aayog to his government's most important health insurance scheme - Ayushmann Bharat, talking about sanitary napkins, the need to educate sons as opposed to policing daughters, caste discrimination and even bringing up Balochistan, the PM's independence speeches till now -- there have been nine so far -- have carried significant political points and also pushed his social outreach.

This year's speech is also more important as it comes five days after his blistering attack on the opposition from the floor of parliament, and this is his last I-Day speech as the PM in his second term, before the country prepares to vote in the Lok Sabha polls next year.

A look at major announcements made by the PM in the last nine years on I-Day.

In 2014, the Prime Minister presented cleanliness as a national project and urged everyone to pick up a broom. This was his first Independence Day address after the BJP's sweep in the Lok Sabha. He announced the abolition of the Planning Commission, and the formation of Niti Aayog that he said would reflect the country's federal structure better. He also raised the need for a toilet in every household and separate toilets for girls in all government schools within the year. He also announced seven initiatives, including Jan Dhan Yojana, Skill India, Make in India, Digital India and others, and said his government will work as one entity, unlike earlier governments.

In 2015, PM Modi coined a new slogan - "Start-up India, Stand up India", aimed at extending support to people to start new ventures and businesses, especially those belonging to the weaker sections. He told corporate houses that the amount of assistance they get from the government on their investment should be proportional to the number of jobs they create. He also asked for interviews for jobs at the lower levels to be abolished. It was in this context that he urged banks to provide loans to people. Rural electrification was an important part of his speech then, and he gave the assurance that every village in the country will be electrified.

In 2016, the PM praised the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and said it will strengthen our economy. He attacked Pakistan in this speech, and particularly talked about the attack on a school in Peshawar, in which innocent children were massacred. He also took on the opposition, saying that unlike others who were facing allegations, his government was surrounded by expectations.

In 2017, the PM spoke about creating a new India. He spoke about his government's fight against black money. The centre's action against the corrupt was the focal point of his speech that year because he spoke about over 18 lakh people being currently under government scrutiny. Houses for the poor, a doubling of farmers' earnings in five years, and opportunities for the youth and women were the other highlights.

In 2018, a year ahead of the Lok Sabha polls of 2029, he announced the flagship health scheme, Ayushmann Bharat to provide health cover of upto Rs 5 lakh per family per year, and said it would be rolled out in September. He spoke extensively about the achievements of his government, be it in toilet coverage, LPG coverage, and electrification. He ended his speech with a line that was more of a call for a mandate again. He said Hum badal rahe hain tasveerein (We are changing the picture)." A major part of the speech was dedicated to contrasting the gains during his tenure as opposed to achievements by previous governments. He spoke about quick decision-making in the government, be it solving the OROP crisis, or farmers' issues and in GST and banking sector, unlike the UPA government that was often accused of policy paralysis, particularly at the fag end of its tenure.

In 2019, the PM announced the creation of the Chief of Defence Staff, a landmark in our defence sector. This was his first Independence Day address in NDA's second term. He had a lot to talk about and that is what he did. PM Modi spoke about the abrogation of Article 370, the passing of the Triple Talaaq Bill, among others. The creation of a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) he said would sharpen coordination between the forces.

In 2020, in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis, the PM gave a new mantra, "Make for World". He said the country must not only 'Make in India' but also 'Make for the World'. The country, he said, was not making N-95 masks, PPE and ventilators, but now it was in a position to export such items. He reiterated the importance of becoming atma-nirbhar or self-reliant and said that would help increase India's share in the world economy. He also announced the launch of the National Digital Health Mission under which every Indian is to get a unique health ID. The mindset of free India should be 'vocal for local', and that the country must appreciate its local products, he said. He also spoke about how his government has started giving away sanitary napkins at Re 1 to empower women and also keep their health in check, in a statement that earned him much praise.

In 2021, the highlight of his speech was creating Next Generation Infrastructure. He said the country has to work together to create world class manufacturing facilities and open new economic opportunities.This is when he announced the Prime Minister Gati Shakti national master plan that expedites key projects and ensures that the stakeholders don't work in silos. This was also the year the PM spoke about Amrit Kaal, and setting a long-term vision for the country, and being a developed country soon, before the country celebrates 100 years of freedom. He particularly appealed to governments at every level to bring down compliance burdens for citizens in a mission mode. Incidentally, the Jan Vishwas bill that was cleared by the parliament recently, intends to do just that.

In 2022, PM Modi laid down five resolves or the "panch pran" for the 'amrit kaal'. This included the pledge to work towards a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India), remove any vestiges of colonialism, retain our roots, ensure unity in diversity, and carry out a citizen's duties. His speech also attacked corruption and dynastic politics and said they were the two biggest challenges in India. He also announced that 5G mobile technology will be available in India soon. Without naming China, PM Modi said those who challenge the country's sovereignty, be it LOC or LAC, have been given a befitting reply in their own language.