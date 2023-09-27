Income Tax Raids At Apple Supplier's Factory In Chennai: Report

Income tax officials visited the premises of Apple supplier Flex in Chennai

The income tax department conducted searches at the premises of Apple supplier Flex in Tamil Nadu, a source said on Wednesday.

Income tax officials have visited the Chennai factory as part of the inquiry, the source said, adding that Flex has yet to be informed about the purpose of the visit.

The income tax department did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.



