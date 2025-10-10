In Zubeen Garg's Death Probe, 2 Personal Security Officers Arrested

Two of Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg's personal security officers (PSOs) have been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing his death, police said on Friday.

The officers, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, were taken into custody after days of questioning. Both had earlier been suspended by the Assam Police following revelations of large, unexplained financial transactions in their personal bank accounts.

Investigators found over Rs 1.1 crore in transactions linked to the two men -- with Bora's account showing Rs 70 lakh, and Baishya's around Rs 40-45 lakh. Both amounts, police say, are far beyond their known sources of income.

The arrests mark a major development in the high-profile case surrounding Zubeen's death, whose passing last month in Singapore shocked millions of fans across Assam and beyond. The 52-year-old singer, composer, and actor was regarded as one of the most influential cultural figures of the region.

According to sources, Zubeen had used the PSOs' bank accounts to store and distribute his money, much of which he reportedly gave away for charitable causes. Both officers were repeatedly questioned by the SIT in recent weeks before being formally arrested today.

Both Bora and Baishya had been with Zubeen for several years. They were attached to him by the Assam Police after the singer received death threats from the banned militant group ULFA nearly a decade ago.

The financial transactions under scrutiny are believed to have occurred over the last four to five years, raising questions about how closely Zubeen's personal security staff were involved in his financial dealings.

Zubeen's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, said on Thursday that the singer had indeed entrusted some money to his security officers but for benevolent reasons.

"Zubeen had given some money to the PSOs for the social work he does," she said. "Investigations are going on. The PSOs have all the bank statements, and they also maintained a diary about various transactions."

Garima, however, distanced herself from her husband's personal finances, saying that she was not aware of Zubeen's financial transactions.

Garima also appealed to the public and political circles not to exploit the case for other purposes.

"The issue should not be politicised. We just want to know what happened to him on that day," she said. "He was loved by all and got love and respect... So why was he neglected in that manner on that fateful day? This is our question."

She criticised the way videos purportedly showing Zubeen's final moments have been circulating online. "Why are his last videos being posted in parts, just like a web series?" she asked. "We are confused about the different things being said at different times. We just want to know the correct version and the truth."

Garima and Zubeen's sister, Palme Borthakur, have both called for clarity about the circumstances surrounding the singer's death in Singapore, which remains the subject of multiple lines of inquiry.

The Assam government constituted a Special Investigation Team last month to examine both financial and personal aspects of the case, after fans and family members demanded transparency.

As of now, the SIT has maintained that the probe is "open and ongoing."