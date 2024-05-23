In West Bengal's Kanthi Seat, It's Suvendu Adhikari's Family vs Trinamool

Kanthi will vote in the sixth phase on Saturday.

The Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 42 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal and holds significant importance in the 2024 elections, especially for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This constituency is the hometown of the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, who is the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal.

BJP has fielded Suvendu Adhikari's brother, Somendu Adhikari. as its candidate for Kanthi Lok Sabha seat against TMC's Uttam Barik and Congress' Urbashi Bhattacharya.

Local residents acknowledge the development work done by the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. However, the local influence of 'Dada' (Suvendu Adhikari) is also relevant.

When discussing local issues, people said that while 'Didi' (Mamata Banerjee) has done well, corruption within her party is a major issue.

According to Sukumar Patra, a local, "the development work has been commendable, but the party's corruption and scams are the main problems."

Another local, Mirza Darbar, expressed that "there are no issues, and they want an MP who works for their basic needs - 'roti' (food), 'kapda' (clothing), and 'makaan' (shelter)."

Narayan Chandra Das, a senior citizen, stated that "their current ability to provide for their family is due to Mamata Banerjee, and thus, their faith lies with 'Didi'."

A local auto driver, Biswajit Panda, expressed a desire for more development in Kanthi and West Bengal under the Modi government.

The election in the Kanthi constituency will take place in the sixth phase on May 25.

Suvendu Adhikari's family members held key political positions in the past and continue to wield substantial power in the region.

Sisir Adhikari and his sons Suvendu, Dibyendu, and Soumendu, have held key political positions within the TMC in the region. In December 2020, months ahead of the state assembly polls, Suvendu defected from TMC to BJP.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Suvendu Adhikari's father, Sisir Adhikari, won the seat as a TMC candidate, defeating the BJP's Dr Debasish Samanta. Sisir Adhikari, who had been loyal to the TMC for 23 years, joined the BJP in March 2021, following his son Suvendu's switch from the TMC to the BJP. Sisir Adhikari had also represented the Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency in 2009 and 2014.

Polling in West Bengal is being held in seven phases of Lok Sabha polls. Polling has already been done in five phases and the voting for the remaining two phases will be held on May 25 and June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.

In the sixth phase, polling will be held on May 25 in Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, and Bishnupur.

