In UP, Woman Dies By Suicide After No Police Action On Rape Complaint

A woman died by suicide by consuming poison over alleged inaction on her rape complaint here today. While her family has said she consumed poison at the local police station, authorities denied this.

However, police have suspended the police station SHO for negligence and lodged a rape case.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has demanded strict action against the culprits and said the incident is a slap on the face of the BJP government in the state.

The woman's husband has alleged that she was raped recently and had identified one Anil as one of the accused but police failed to take action, SP Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

Her husband said she committed suicide in the police station but the SP denied this.

The SP, however, said the SHO of the local police station has been suspended for negligence and a rape case has been registered.

The woman's family alleged that they had appealed to police many times for justice, but in vain. The woman reached the police station on Saturday and consumed poison, they said.

She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead, the SP said. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.

Samajwadi Party chief and Azamgarh MP Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP government over the incident. In a tweet, he said, "In Azamgarh, hurt over lack of action against the accused of rape, a woman committed suicide in a police station--very sad!"

"This incident is a slap on the face of the BJP government, which makes tall claims of giving justice to the common man. The government should take strictest action against the guilty police officers and the accused," Akhilesh Yadav added.