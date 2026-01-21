In Telangana Shocker, 100 Dogs Poisoned. 500 Were Killed Earlier

Over a hundred more dogs have been poisoned to death in Telangana after a police crackdown over the culling of more than 500 dogs earlier this month. The culling was allegedly aimed towards "fulfilling promises to villagers" made during the Gram Panchayat elections to tackle the stray dog menace.

The latest incident was reported from Yacharam village in Ranga Reddy district on January 19. The village sarpanch, a ward member, the village secretary, and others conspired to poison the dogs, alleged Mudavat Preeti (22), an animal welfare activist.

Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against the sarpanch and the two others by the Rachakonda police under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The ward member had stated in a phone call that the dogs had been "shifted," and in another call, he admitted that the dogs were given anaesthesia injections, Preeti alleged in her complaint, with locals confirming that the dogs died after receiving the injections. An investigation has been launched, said an official. But no arrest has been made yet.

Culling Of Dogs In Telangana

The culling of hundreds of dogs was reported earlier this year, allegedly to tackle the stray dog menace. During the Gram Panchayat elections, several candidates promised to create "dog-free villages." After winning the elections, they allegedly came up with a plan to systematically poison the stray dogs to fulfil their promise.

Cases were later registered against 15 people over the killing of at least 500 dogs in the first two weeks of January. The dog carcasses were found in the Shyampet, Arepally, and Palvancha areas. Their postmortem revealed the cause of death as an "unknown toxin."

Those named as accused included seven sarpanches who allegedly authorised the dog culling. Village secretaries and staff who arranged for dog catchers and supplies, and three private contractors hired by them were also named in the cases.

The incidents have raised grave concern over animal protection, the functioning of Gram Panchayats, and the enforcement of anti-cruelty laws in Telangana. Animal welfare groups have demanded strict action and a robust monitoring system from the government and the police.