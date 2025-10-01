Hyderabad Cop's Family Beats Up Woman After Their Dog Pees Outside Her House

A 60-year-old woman was brutally assaulted by a police constable's wife and sister in Hyderabad over a dispute about the constable's dog urinating near her house.

The incident, which occurred around 11:15 am on Tuesday, was captured on CCTV and has led to charges against the constable's family.

The victim, identified as Suvarna, confronted Constable Chandrakant after his pet dog urinated near her house. Suvarna reportedly questioned him about allowing the dog to defecate or urinate in front of her home, which led to a verbal altercation.

According to the complaint, the constable then called his wife and sister, who soon arrived at the scene and physically attacked Suvarna.

CCTV footage from the area shows one of the women slapping and punching Suvarna on the face and head. She then grabbed a stick from the constable and struck the elderly woman multiple times. A second woman joined shortly after and continued the assault.

The visuals also show bystanders watching the incident unfold but failing to intervene or stop the attack.

Inspector P Anjaneyulu confirmed that a case has been registered based on the elderly woman's complaint and the CCTV footage.