In Snow-Covered J&K, Army Evacuate Woman To Hospital

Jammu and Kashmir: The woman was carried on a stretcher for 1.5 km in snow till helipad and was further shifted to Bandipora District Hospital, said Chinar Corps.

In Snow-Covered J&K, Army Evacuate Woman To Hospital

Bandipora, J&K: The woman was further shifted to Bandipora District Hospital, said Chinar Corps.

Bandipur (Jammu and Kashmir):

The Indian Army's Chinar Corps warriors on Saturday evacuated a woman from Baraub area of Bandipur district of Jammu and Kashmir and carried her to a helipad crossing a long stretch of snow on Saturday.

"Chinar warriors along with Civil Helicopter Services and Block Medical Office, Dawar, evacuated Fazali Begum, from Baraub and carried her on stretcher for 1.5 km in snow till helipad. She was further shifted to Bandipora District Hospital," tweeted Chinar Corps.

Meanwhile, Srinagar reported minus 3-degree Celsius minimum temperature on Saturday while Pahalgam reported as low as minus 8.1-degree Celsius minimum temperature, as per the India Meteorological Department.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

.