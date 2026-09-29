In Slapgate Row, Report Filed Against Delhi Minister, Police Case On AAP MLA

Delhi Police has filed a non-cognisable report (NCR) against PWD Minister Parvesh Verma for slapping a 22-year-old man during a road inspection in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, while an FIR has been registered against AAP MLA Jarnail Singh for allegedly obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duty, officials said on Monday.

The FIR against Singh was registered on the complaint of a PWD assistant engineer, while the NCR against Verma was filed on a complaint by the man, Sahib Singh, under Section 115 of the BNS pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt, they said.

DCP (West) Hareshwar Swami said action under relevant sections of law was taken on the complaints of Sahib Singh and the PWD assistant engineer.

"Some other complaints have also been received regarding the incident, which will be taken up during the course of investigation," Swami said.

The incident took place on Sunday during an inspection of road repair work on a stretch of the Outer Ring Road between the Janakpuri District Centre Chowk and the Najafgarh Drain. A video showing Verma slapping Singh circulated widely on social media.

According to the complaint, Singh was recording the inspection when Verma slapped him.

The incident occurred when Jarnail Singh, who was present at the spot, questioned the quality of a newly laid road surface after pulling out portions of it by hand. Sahib Singh was filming the proceedings when Verma slapped him.

Singh later accused the Delhi government of carrying out substandard road work.

Verma, however, said he would not tolerate what he described as attempts by AAP workers to obstruct government officials from carrying out their duties. He also alleged that Singh was associated with the AAP and had a previous case against him.

The Delhi BJP on Sunday had expressed regret over the incident, even as it alleged that Sahib Singh was a habitual offender.

According to police records, Sahib Singh was an accused in an assault case involving an MCD worker in June this year. He was arrested in the case and subsequently granted bail.

The June 2 incident occurred when the MCD worker was collecting waste. A dispute broke out over garbage being thrown from the second floor of a building into the collection vehicle, according to the complaint filed by the worker.

It alleged that two men arrived on a motorcycle and got involved in an altercation over the vehicle not leaving enough space for them to pass. The worker alleged that the men, along with others from the same house, pulled him out of the vehicle and assaulted him.

The handwritten complaint named one of the accused as Sahib and the other as Monu. The injured worker was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where his medico-legal examination was conducted.

An FIR was subsequently registered under the relevant provisions of the BNS, according to police records.

An NCR is recorded when the information relates to a non-cognisable offence. In such cases, police require the permission of a magistrate to investigate, unlike a cognisable offence where police can proceed with the investigation as provided under law.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)