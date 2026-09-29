51-Year-Old Fruit Vendor Found Hanging In Delhi: Cops

A 51-year-old fruit vendor was found hanging from a tree near Milan Cinema in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area on Monday morning, police said.

A PCR call was received at 6:24 am regarding the man, identified as Indal, a resident of Karampura, they said.

According to police, Indal lived alone while his wife and sons reside separately in Uttar Pradesh. During the inquiry, it emerged that he had been experiencing depression, police said.

No evidence of foul play has emerged so far, they said.

A post-mortem examination was conducted at DDU Hospital, following which the body was handed over to the family members, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)