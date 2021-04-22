In Siliguri, Nor'wester At 120 Kilometre Per Hour Uproots Trees

Nor'wester uprooted trees in Siligiri and neighbouring areas in north Bengal

A nor'wester packing wind speed of 120 kilometre per hour struck Siliguri and neighbouring towns of north Bengal on Thursday morning, officials said. The squall, locally called, Kalbaisakhi, uprooted several trees and disrupted power supply in the area. Several roads were also blocked.

A cloud cover engulfed the city around 10 am and the nor'wester brought moderate rainfall, weather officials added. Hill Cart Road, Sevoke Road, SF Road and Burdwan Road were closed as uprooted trees blocked the roads.

Electricity was also disrupted in several areas with trees falling on overhead power lines. Disaster management personnel were deployed to clear the roads. Besides, several ward coordinators were also seen helping them in removing the trees. The storm also affected normal life in neighbouring Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar.