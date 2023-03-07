In Rare Case, Nagpur Man Dies After Taking 2 Viagra Pills While Drinking Alcohol

The unidentified man had no significant past medical and surgical history. (Representative pic)

In a rare incident, a 41-year-old man in Nagpur has died after taking two Viagra pills while drinking alcohol, news.au.comreported, citing a study published in the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine.

In their case study, the doctors revealed that the man had met up with a female friend at a hotel where he downed two 50mg tablets of sildenafil, which is sold under the brand name Viagra. The unidentified man, with no significant past medical and surgical history, was also consuming alcohol at the time, they said.

The next morning, the 41-year-old developed "uneasiness". He was also vomiting, and his female friend urged him to seek medical help. However, he dismissed her concerns, telling her he had experienced the symptoms previously as well.

Once his condition started to get worse he was rushed to the hospital. But unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival. According to the study, the man died of a cerebrovascular haemorrhage, which is when oxygen delivery to the brain is reduced.

Also Read | Florida Man Opens Front Door Of His House, Gets Attacked By Alligator

"A 41-year-old male with no significant past medical and surgical history was staying at a hotel room with a female friend; he had consumed 2 tablets of sildenafil (50 mg each) and alcohol at night. The next morning, he developed uneasiness following which he was taken to the Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival," the study read.

In post-mortem scans, the doctors found a 300g mass of clotted blood. They concluded that a mixture of alcohol and medication, as well as pre-existing high-blood pressure, led to his death.

The authors of the study stated that they published this rare case in order to raise awareness about the risks of taking erectile dysfunction medication without medical advice.