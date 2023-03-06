Florida Man Opens Front Door Of His House, Gets Attacked By Alligator

The alligator that was seven foot and ten inches long (Representative Image).

In a shocking incident, an alligator that had been sitting outside the house of a man in Florida, US, attacked and bit him as soon as he opened the front door, Fox News reported.

According to the police, the man heard some noise and opened his front door thinking it might be someone looking for their child. Instead, it turned out to be an alligator. The outlet added that the man was bit on his upper thigh by the alligator that pounced on him. The medical workers transported the man and he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials hired state-certified trapper to capture and euthanize the alligator that was seven foot and ten inches long.

Daytona Beach police spokesman Carrie McCallister said in a press release, "The resident opened the front door after hearing a noise, believing it was someone looking for his son. The alligator lunged and he was bitten in the upper thigh."

However, this is not the first time such an incident has taken place in the state. In February, an 85-year-old Florida woman was killed when an alligator bit her while she was walking her dog. A 10-foot alligator rushed out and grabbed the woman while she was strolling the pet by a pond at a retirement complex in St. Lucie.

Trapper Curtis Lucas said that alligators are more active in the season since they are searching for females as mating season approaches, as per USA Today.

"They are out scouting looking for girls," Lucas told the outlet.