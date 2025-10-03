In Rajasthan, Ramayana Panoramas Have Some Funny Moments

Dussehra festivities have ended in Rajasthan, but not without a few laughs as Ramayana panoramas had their funny moments in the state.

In Ajmer's Patel Stadium, the Ram Leela escalated into a fistfight when the police tried to control a huge crowd.

A group of artistes dressed as Lord Ram and others from the Ramayana came there to perform the Ravan Dahan, or the burning of Ravan on Dussehra.

Soon, members of the Agarwal community who have traditionally brought Ravan on a palanquin also arrived at the stadium with a huge crowd in tow.

When the police tried to stop the extra crowd from entering the stadium, the situation turned chaotic with several people seen throwing punches.

The artistes who played Lord Ram, Lord Laxman and Lord Hanuman, seated in their palanquin, got stuck in a sea of people.

Additional Superintendent of Police Himanshu Jangid was seen searching for his wireless set in the crowd after it slipped from his hand.

Finally, amid the chaos, some people decided to free the artistes from their palanquin that wasn't moving anywhere. They carried the artiste who played Lord Ram on their shoulders toward the Rahan Dahan installation.

The artiste who played Lord Hanuman, however, was not so lucky as no one came to his rescue. He was seen looking despondent and trying to make his way to the stage.

"It was a very badly organised event. We were pushed around, my costume was damaged and I almost lost my crown. The administration should take better care next time," Rajendra, who played Lord Hanuman, told NDTV.

The authorities later intervened and took control of the situation, after which the palanquin also reached the stage.

In another Ram Leela in Ajmer's Ashok Nagar Bhatta, the artiste who played Ravan made a dramatic entry on an e-rickshaw. When the enactment of the great battle of the Ramayana began, the artiste came out to play his part but slipped and fell on the stage. People had to carry him home.

"This is an ancient tradition that we enact in our community every year. Ravana always leaves like this. He is overwhelmed by the part he plays and faints on stage," Rahul Kathumara, the organiser of Bal Ramyana Mandali.

In Rajasthan's Kota, a 221-foot-tall effigy of Ravan that aimed to make a world record of sorts did not burn despite all efforts by the organisers.

The Ravan effigy was supposed to burn after fires were activated by sensors, but rain led to a technical issue. The incident left the audience including Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Om Birla disappointed.

Later that night, municipal officials poured petrol on the effigy and set it on fire. They also brought a crane to dismantle whatever was left and carried the debris away.