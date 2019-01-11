In Rajasthan, Foetus Splits Into 2 As Nurses Pull Hard, Head Left In Womb

The nurses didn't tell the family about the tragedy. (Representational photo)

A foetus was split into two after the medical staff at a government-run health centre in Rajasthan tried to extricate it. A 32-year-old woman who was due to deliver had come to a primary health centre in Jaisalmer's Ramgarh earlier this month. She was informed about the tricky position of the foetus and how it was going to be a difficult delivery. She was sent back and told to go to a hospital.

However, at night when she went into labour, her family rushed her to the centre where two nurses, Amrit Lal and Jhujhaar Singh, didn't inform the doctor on duty and decided to go ahead with the delivery. The duo reportedly pulled the baby with such force that the head tore and got stuck inside the womb, police said.

After that instead of informing the family about the tragedy, they took the remainder of the foetus to the mortuary and asked her husband to take her to a hospital in Jodhpur as she was in a critical condition.

After travelling for four hours, the family reached the Umaid hospital in Jodhpur where the doctors induced labour to start the birth. But they were shocked when the woman delivered only the head and placenta.

The family was informed and her husband filed a complaint against the Ramgarh hospital staff.

The woman is doing fine and does not seem to be under any kind of trauma, Dr Ranjana Desai, Superintendent at Umaid hospital, told NDTV.

"The two male nurses on duty that night have been suspended. The doctor on duty Dr Nikhil Sharma, who was not called for the delivery, has been removed and put on APO (awaiting posting orders)," said Dr BL Bunkar, Chief Medical and Health Officer of Jaisalmer.

A case has been filed against the duo and an inquiry has been initiated. The health centre has to submit a report within a week.