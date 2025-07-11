Woman Swings 'Trishul' At Brother-In-Law. He Dodges, But It Kills His Baby

An 11-month-old baby was killed during a domestic dispute in a village in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Thursday, after a trishul or trident struck the child on the head. The incident occurred in the Ambegaon rehabilitation colony in Kedgaon, around 70 kilometres from Pune. The child was identified as Avdhut Mengwade.

According to the police, the incident unfolded during a heated argument between Pallavi Mengwade and her husband Sachin Mengwade. During the altercation, Pallavi allegedly picked up a trishul and attempted to attack her brother-in-law, Nitin Mengwade, who had been trying to mediate the quarrel along with his wife, Bhagyashree.

Bhagyashree was holding her infant son, Avdhut, at the time. As Nitin dodged the incoming weapon, the trident struck the child instead, inflicting a fatal head injury. The baby died on the spot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

According to the Senior Inspector Narayan Deshmukh a case has been registered against Pallavi and Sachin Mengwade. All three adults present at the scene -- Pallavi, Sachin, and Nitin -- were taken into custody for questioning.

The police believe that the trident was washed clean, and bloodstains in the room were wiped in an attempt to erase evidence. Forensic teams have visited the location and collected samples for analysis.

Further investigation into the case is underway.