In Tourism Push, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami's Night Halt At Village Homestay

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Rawat village in Chandola Rai today morning after resting the night at the homestay at the Rawat village located in Pauri of Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand.

On this occasion, he met the villagers to know their condition and took the people's opinions related to the village's development. Ex-servicemen present in the town shared their experiences with the Chief Minister.

He said that the soul of the state resides in the village itself. The development of the country is possible only with the development of Gram Sabhas.

"Our villages are a heritage of ancient culture; it is our duty to keep them alive," he added.

The Chief Minister also planted saplings in the village. Mr Dhami also did yoga and meditation on Monday morning.

To promote homestays in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stayed Sunday night in the house of locals at Rawat Village of Pauri Garhwal district.

Homestay is a form of hospitality and lodging whereby visitors share a residence with a local of the area (host) to which they are travelling.

"People are accepting homestay as it generates employment," he told ANI on Sunday, adding that the number of homestays will increase in the coming time.

The Chief Minister said that this also brings laurels to the state and people like to stay in homestays to connect with nature and culture.

