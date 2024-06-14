In Pune Porsche Crash Case, Teen's Parents Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

In the Porsche car incident, a minor ploughed his luxury car into the two IT professionals (File)

A Pune court on Friday sent the parents of the minor driver involved in a fatal car crash and another accused, Ashfaq Makandar, to judicial custody for 14 days.

All three were arrested for their alleged involvement in blood sample manipulation of the minor after he crashed his high-end porshe car into a bike, killing two young techies in the Kalyani Nagar area on May 19.

Pune Police had arrested a total of 7 accused in the matter of blood sample manipulations on the charges of districting the evidence and criminal conspiracy.

Seven arrested accused include two doctors of the state-run hospital Sasson, Dr Ajay Taware, HoD of the Forensic Medicine Department, Dr Srihari Halnor, the CMO, and one other staffer of the Sasoon hospital, Atul Ghatkamble.

Meanwhile, the police had also arrested the parents of the minor and two middlemen, Ashfaq Makandar and Gaikwad. Leaving Parents and Makandar, all the other four are already in judicial custody as the police custody of parents and Makandar ended. The police produced them before the court and requested the extension of police custody for another four days.

During the hearing, the investigating officer of the case informed the court that a total of Rs 5 lakh of transactions have taken place, out of which Rs 4 lakh have been recovered, and police have yet to recover the remaining Rs 1 lakh.

The police also informed by the court that, an important meeting had taken place after the incident to help the juvenile in the judicial process and to swap the blood sample to destroy the evidence in the case. Therefore, the police want to investigate who were present in the meeting and where it took place.

In the defense, the lawyer for the accused argued that no fresh grounds have given by police and that there has been no real progress seen in the investigation since last remand hearing; therefore, custodial interrogation of the accused is not required.

In the Porsche car incident, a minor ploughed his luxury car into the two IT professionals, who were travelling on a bike, killing them on the spot. Two young IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh, identified as Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia, were killed in the accident on the night of May 19.

