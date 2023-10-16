In PM And Sundar Pichai's Chat, AI For Good Governance To Reach Of GPay

PM Modi interacted with Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with Google CEO Sundar Pichai today. They discussed Google's plan to participate in expanding the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India.

The Prime Minister appreciated Google's partnership with HP to manufacture Chromebooks in India.

PM Modi acknowledged Google's 100 languages initiative and encouraged efforts to make AI tools available in Indian Languages. He also encouraged Google to work on AI tools for good governance.

Prime Minister welcomed Google's plans to open its global fintech operations centre at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar.

Mr Pichai informed the Prime Minister about Google's plans to improve financial inclusion in India by leveraging the strength and reach of GPay and UPI. He also emphasized Google's commitment to contribute to the development trajectory of India.

Prime Minister also invited Google to contribute to the upcoming global partnership on AI summit, which will be hosted by India in December in Delhi.

Earlier this year, PM Modi had met Mr Pichai during his visit to the US.

Google has been operating in India since 2004, with offices in five key cities across the country - Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurgaon - Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Pune - with thousands of employees.