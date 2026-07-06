In Poll Body Reply, Mamata Banerjee's Bloc Brands Rebels' Claims 'Fraudulent'

The bloc loyal to Mamata Banerjee, which is battling two splinter groups for the right to be called the real Trinamool Congress, has branded the Ritabrata Banerjee-led rebel faction's claims over the party's organisational structure "fraudulent".

In its submission to the Election Commission on Monday, the bloc contested the rebels' claim that All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) organisational committees were void in the absence of internal polls, claiming that these critical panels remain valid until 2027.

The Mamata Banerjee-led faction further argued before the poll body that it was the rebels who violated the Trinamool constitution by organising a special session and electing committees, flouting rules.

Over 60 of the party's 80 MLAs in West Bengal broke away days after its election debacle at the hands of the BJP and are now claiming their bloc is the real and only Trinamool Congress, not the one spearheaded by the former chief minister and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee. Over 20 Trinamool Lok Sabha MPs had also merged with a little-known political entity in Tripura, sending the founding leader -- who was until May 4 a seemingly unassailable force -- to the brink of political abyss.

Also read: "Kill Me To Stop Me": Defiant Mamata Banerjee Calls Trinamool Rebels "Traitors"

Emboldened by their numerical superiority, the Ritabrata Banerjee faction locked the Trinamool headquarters in Kolkata, projecting that they are firmly in control of the party and its offices. Mamata Banerjee announced on Saturday that her home will be the makeshift party office.

Ritabrata Banerjee Faction Fraudulent: Kalyan Banerjee

Speaking to the media after submitting the response, Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee, one of those on Mamata Banerjee's shrinking list of loyalists, rejected the rebel faction's principal contention that the tenure of the AITC committee and National Working Committee expired in 2025.

He claimed the party's constitution had been amended to extend the tenure from three years to four years in the year 2000, and to five years in 2006. He added that the poll body had been intimated about the developments on both occasions.

The MP said that since the last organisational elections were held in 2022, the AITC and National Working Committee remain valid until 2027.

Also read: Trinamool vs Trinamool As Rebel Faction 'Takes Control' Of Party Headquarters

He argued that the rebels had recognised the party leadership's authority when they contested the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election using the Trinamool symbol. He also pointed out that their nomination documents were signed by Mamata Banerjee.

"If they say the party ceased to exist after 2025, then on what basis did they contest the election? Their own argument would make their election illegal. They should resign immediately," the MP added, according to news agency PTI.

The Trinamool Congress leader said that by calling the June 22 "special session", the rebels had violated the AITC constitution. During the session, the rebels had reconstituted the party organisation.

He said the party constitution mandates a multi-tier organisational process beginning at the block level, followed by district and state committees, before the AITC committee can be constituted. He said all procedures were bypassed, including the mandatory public notices.

"There was no media notification, no proper circulation and no notice to ex officio members. The alleged AITC constituted by them is a great fraud on the AITC constitution itself," he was quoted as saying by the news agency.

He said the rebels' action constitutes a "fraudulent practice".

He alleged the rebels have been trying to take control of the Trinamool offices illegally.

The rebel faction met the Election Commission last week and claimed it is the real AITC. The Mamata Banerjee faction countered, saying all these leaders had been expelled from the party. The poll body later asked both groups to submit their claims and counter-claims.