In PM Modi's Tribute To Ratan Tata, A Mention Of 26/11 Attacks

Ratan Tata's patriotism shone brightest in times of crisis, wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tribute to the national icon who died last month. He said the industrialist's absence is deeply felt across every segment of the society, not just across the nation but also around the world. Mr Tata died at a Mumbai hospital on October 10, leaving the entire country teary-eyed.

PM Modi recalled Ratan Tata's “rallying call” to the nation in the wake of the 26/11 attacks.

“For crores of Indians, Shri Ratan Tata's patriotism shone brightest in times of crisis. His swift reopening of the iconic Taj Hotel in Mumbai after the 26/11 terror attacks was a rallying call to the nation—India stands united, refusing to yield to terrorism,” wrote PM Modi.

He represented the finest traditions of Indian enterprise and a steadfast commitment to the values of integrity, excellence, and service, said PM Modi as he went on to write about his relationship with Mr Tata.

“For the youth, Shri Ratan Tata was an inspiration, a reminder that dreams are worth pursuing and that success can coexist with compassion as well as humility,” the blog read. He took the Tata Group to new heights but wore his achievements lightly, with humility and kindness, wrote the prime minister.

He also praised the industrialist for backing the startup ecosystem in the country. Ratan Tata understood the aspirations of young entrepreneurs and recognised the potential they had to shape India's future, said PM Modi.

“By backing their efforts, he empowered a generation of dreamers to take bold risks and push boundaries. This has gone a long way in creating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, which I am confident will continue to positively impact India for decades to come,” wrote the prime minister.

PM Modi said he worked closely with Ratan Tata on the multiple projects in Gujarat. He said the industrialist would often write to him over various issues pertaining to governance or for sending congratulatory wishes after he won elections.

The Prime Minister also called him a “committed partner” in nation-building. Ratan Tata was a vocal advocate for the Swachh Bharat Mission as he understood cleanliness and hygiene are vital for the nation's progress, he wrote.

He also praised his efforts in the healthcare sector and the fight against cancer. He believed that a just society was one that stood by its most vulnerable, PM Modi wrote.