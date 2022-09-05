In Pics: New-Look Central Vista Avenue Set To Open This Week

The Central Vista Avenue is expected to be inaugurated by PM Modi on Thursday.

The revamped Central Vista avenue is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week. The inauguration is expected to take place on Thursday. The Central Vista stretches from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. The Delhi State Environment Impact Assessment Authority recently granted environmental clearance to the proposal for the construction of the 'Executive Enclave' which will house the new Prime Minister's Office and Cabinet Secretariat. The revamped avenue is the first project that has been completed under Narendra Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan.

Fresh photos of the redeveloped stretch have been posted by news agency ANI on Twitter and show red-granite walkways, lawns and dedicated vending zones.

The red granite walkways cover an area of around 1.1 lakh square metre with greenery all around. Further, there more than 133 light poles, 4,087 trees, 114 modern signages and stepped gardens.

The revamped area will have food stalls, parking lots and round-the-clock security.

The Delhi Police has made special arrangement for the inauguration function on September 8. They have requested all non-essential staff of the government offices to work from home that day.



The police have also requested the offices of the ministries located in the New Delhi district to close after lunch.

According to an official document, there are more than 900 light poles, including those in the gardens and along the Rajpath between the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the India Gate, a move aimed at making the Central Vista more pedestrian-friendly round-the-clock.

Eight amenity blocks have been built while four pedestrian underpasses have been constructed in the entire stretch that has 422 red granite benches. As many as 987 concrete bollards have been installed on the Rajpath. A total of 1,490 modern-look manholes have replaced the earlier ones.