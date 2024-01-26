In Pics: How India Is Celebrating 75th Republic Day

Republic Day 2024: This year's parade will see the participation of 13,000 special guests.

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day today with its armed forces displaying its military might and rich cultural heritage at the Kartavya Path in the heart of the national capital. This occasion is being graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest.

Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra Ki Matruka', this year's parade will see the participation of 13,000 special guests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid floral tributes to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

He led the nation in paying solemn tributes by laying a wreath. The iconic memorial in the India Gate complex was inaugurated by PM Modi in 2019.

In Agartala, school children took part in the celebration of the 75th Republic Day today.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unfurled the national flag at his residence in Patna and also distributed sweets among students.

President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag which will be followed by military and cultural pageantry of tableaux from different states.

Kartavya Path witnessed a march past by a combined band and marching contingent of the French armed forces.

Celebrations are being held across the country on the 75th Republic Day with great fervour.

Jammu and Kashmir is celebrating Republic Day amid heightened security following recent terrorist attacks on the Army.

A multi-layer security has been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the parade and celebrations. and all the important buildings have been lit up in tricolour.

Jammu and Kashmir's Anji Khad bridge,1st cable-stayed bridge of Indian Railways connecting the Katra and Reasi sections of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail-Link (USBRL) was illuminated in tricolour.

J&K: Anji Khad bridge- first cable-stayed bridge of Indian Railways connecting the Katra and Reasi sections of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail-Link (USBRL) illuminated in tricolour on the occasion of 75th Republic Day.

In Jammu and Kashmir, security personnel were seen guarding the clock tower in Srinagar on the eve of Republic Day.

Cyclists were seen taking part in a cycle rally during the celebration of the 75th Republic Day in Assam's state capital Guwahati.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) soldiers deployed at the peaks of the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh celebrated the Republic Day by marching near the border area, waving the Indian flag and raising "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" slogans.

The Baba Mahakaleshwar shivling was also decorated with a tricolour after the Bhasma Aarti on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: The Baba Mahakaleshwar shivling was decorated with a tricolour after the Bhasma Aarti on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

Bhimgarh Fort in Jammu and Kashmir located in Reasi was also illuminated with vibrant tricoloured lights.

Reasi, J&K: Bhimgarh Fort in Reasi is illuminated with vibrant tricoloured lights on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.



(Photo Source: Reasi District Administration)

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik once again did what he does best - create sand art dedicated to India's 75th Republic Day celebrations. The artist installed capsicums, flowers, oranges and lemons in the sand sculpture with the message "Happy Republic Day" and "Mera Bharat Mahan hai (My India is great)".

Many government buildings, establishments, and major roads were lighted up with the Tricolour on the eve of Republic Day.

Maharashtra Raj Bhavan illuminated on the eve of the 75th Republic Day.

Thane, Μaharashtra: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation building lighted up with Tricolour on the eve of Republic Day



(Source: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation PRO)

Jaipur, Rajasthan: Government buildings, major roads and monuments illuminated on the occasion of 75th Republic Day

West Bengal: Raj Bhavan in Kolkata illuminated in tricolour on the eve of #75thRepublicDay

A total of 16 tableaux from states and Union territories and nine from central ministries and departments will roll down the Kartavya Path during the parade.