In One Of Biggest Seizures, Rs 1,700-Crore Heroin Found At Mumbai Port

A container with approximately 22 tonnes of licorice coated with heroin was seized at Nhava Sheva Port in Mumbai, said Delhi Police's special cell on Wednesday.

This is one of the biggest seizures of heroin with a value of Rs 1,725 crore in the international market, according to the police.

"The value of heroin seized was approximately Rs 1,725 crore. The container was transported to Delhi. This seizure indicates how narco terror is impacting our country and international players are using different methodologies to push drugs into our country," said Special Commissioner of Police HGS Dhaliwal.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

