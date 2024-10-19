In Major Op, 2 Terrorists Behind Multiple Grenade Attacks Arrested In J&K

This operation marks a crucial step in dismantling terror networks

The Jammu and Kashmir Police today said they have solved several grenade attack cases in Poonch with the arrest of two terrorists of the Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) in the district. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Anand Jain said the arrest of Abdul Aziz and Manwar Hussain of Hari village is a "very big achievement" for the security agencies.

In a joint operation on Friday, the police along with troops of 37 Rashtriya Rifles and 38th Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) arrested terrorist Aziz and recovered two grenades.

During investigation, one more grenade was recovered from his house and his aide Hussain was also arrested. A pistol, one magazine and nine rounds were seized from Hussain, the police officer told reporters in Poonch.

This operation marks a crucial step in dismantling terror networks, as both individuals were involved in orchestrating terror activities, including grenade attacks on religious sites and hospitals, terror financing, anti-national propaganda, and arms smuggling, the security forces said in a statement.

Mr Jain said with the arrest of the two terrorists, who had links across the border, all five cases of grenade attacks that took place in the district since November last year have been solved. "The busting of the JKGF module is a very big achievement for all security agencies," he said, adding the terrorists are being questioned.

The interrogation has revealed they received four consignments of arms, ammunition and Rs 1.5 lakh from their handlers across the border, the police said. They were trained in handling pistols and also fired a few rounds for practice in the forest area, the police said.

The police said Aziz was involved in throwing grenades at a Shiv temple in Surankote on November 15 last year; Gurdwara Mahant Sahib in Poonch on March 26; army sentry post in Kamsar, Poonch in June, and a school ground near a CRPF sentry post on August 14.

Hussain had lobbed a grenade near the district hospital quarters on July 18, the police said. The two terrorists also pasted anti-national posters at different locations in Surankote, including government high school in Hari, Dhundak, Sanai, Eidgah-Hari and other adjoining areas. These posters were printed at Hussain's house and pasted in August last year on the directions of their handler to create fear among the public, police said.

On September 12, another member of this module, Mohd Shabir, a resident of Daryala, was arrested with a large quantity of explosives. Aziz had supplied the explosives to him, they said.

Mr Jain said the operations against terrorists, including foreign mercenaries, will continue. "We are also working to destroy the support base of the terrorists and will ensure attachment of properties of the upper ground workers," he said. Mr Jain praised the security forces for ensuring the peaceful conduct of the Budha Amarnath Yatra and Lok Sabha and assembly elections.