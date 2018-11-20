In Madhya Pradesh, BJP Lawmaker Greeted With Garland Of Shoes

A garland of shoes -- that's what greeted a sitting legislator of the BJP when he went campaigning in Madhya Pradesh. Dilip Shekhawat was campaigning in his constituency, seeking a second term, when he was accosted by a man who bent to tough his feet. Then in a flash, he was up and hung a garland of shoes around his marigold draped neck.

The video captured the lawmaker tearing it off and lunging for the neck of his assailant. It is not known whether the man was caught.

Dilip Shekhawat was elected from Nagda-Khachrod in 2013, replacing Dilip Singh Gurjar of the Congress.

Assembly elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh next month, in which the BJP is seeking a fourth straight term in power. The Congress, however, has said there is huge anti-incumbency in the state, which would be a huge factor in the outcome of the election.

Opinion polls have predicted a victory for the Congress in the state.

Of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP will win 120 and the Congress 230, showed the poll of opinion polls, taking into account exit polls conducted by C Voter, IETech Group and Times Now. The majority mark is at 116 seats.

Elections for the 230 assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 28. The counting of the votes will take place on December 11.