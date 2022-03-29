Kerala Man Dies After Trying To Set On Fire Woman He Wanted To Marry

The woman and two family members suffered minor injuries and are at a hospital. (Representational)

A 42-year-old man died of burn injuries today, allegedly after he tried to set on fire a woman he wanted to marry.

Police said the man, identified as Ratnesh of Valayam in Nadapuram, wanted to marry the woman but her relatives opposed this and fixed her marriage with another person.

The incident occurred at the woman's house in Jathiyeri near Nadapuram here in the early hours today.

Ratnesh, an electrician, climbed the bedroom of the woman on the first floor of her house using a ladder around 2.30 am and tried to set her on fire.

However, he failed in his attempt and set himself ablaze leading to his death.

The woman, her brother and sister-in-law have sustained minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

