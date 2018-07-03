Who Is Delhi's Boss? Supreme Court Verdict Tomorrow In AAP vs Centre

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

The Supreme Court will tomorrow deliver its verdict on the constant power struggle between the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government and the Centre, represented by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, in Delhi. Chief Minister Kejriwal's government had last year petitioned the top court, accusing the centre of flagrantly eating into the authority of the elected government.

At the heart of the Aam Aadmi Party government's petition filed against a high court verdict is the argument that an elected government cannot be without any power and the constitution could not have given the Lieutenant Governor powers to "stultify daily governance by sitting over files".

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had completed a month-long hearing into the AAP petition last December. The ruling, which is expected to spell out the relationship between the centre and state in Delhi, is expected at 10.30 am tomorrow.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been locked in a bitter power tussle with the centre ever since his AAP swept to power in Delhi in 2015.

Last month, Mr Kejriwal held an unprecedented nine-day protest against the Lieutenant Governor at his office, who, the Delhi chief minister says, is working in a brazenly partisan fashion and at the instance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent the Delhi government from functioning.

Specifically, the chief minister contended, bureaucrats or IAS officers refused to show up to work - or working only selectively - and the Lieutenant Governor must intervene to change that.

The conflict with IAS officers erupted late in February when Anshu Prakash, the Chief Secretary or senior-most bureaucrat, alleged that he was assaulted at a midnight meeting at the Chief Minister's house. Mr Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party or AAP denies the accusation; CCTV footage from Mr Kejriwal's house has been examined by the Delhi police and he was interrogated for several hours, a move that was also described by political opponents of the BJP as blatant harassment of an elected Chief Minister.

The bureaucrats are seen as caught in the middle of the crossfire between AAP and the BJP, which is often accused by regional parties, including some of its own allies, of disrespecting the basic rights of states.

Mr Kejriwal claims that since his AAP won all but three seats in Delhi in 2015, defeating the BJP's campaign which was led by PM Modi, he is being punished for a victory that PM Modi cannot come to terms with.