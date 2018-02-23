In Delhi Assault Case, Bureaucrats Take Protest To Centre: 10 Points

IAS officers met union minister Jitendra Singh over the alleged assault of chief secretary Anshu Prakash

New Delhi: Escalating their protest against the alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, a delegation of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers today met Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh. Mr Singh is also in charge of the department of personnel and training, the cadre controlling authority of IAS officers. This comes on a day police searched Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house to question his staff and recover footage of the alleged assault. A top bureaucrat today resigned as a member of the state advisory council of education in support of Mr Prakash who claims he was assaulted by some AAP lawmakers in Mr Kejriwal's presence at a meeting held at the chief minister's home on Monday night.