In Cuttack, Probe Launched Over Suspected Honour Killing Of Minor Girl Police are questioning the girl's paternal uncle, two cousins and other villagers in this connection.

According to villagers, the girl was in a relationship with a local youth. (Representational) Cuttack: Odisha Police on Tuesday said it is probing the complaint about a suspected honour killing of a minor girl in Cuttack district.



After registering a police complaint on the basis of a villager's written complaint about the incident in Aanla village in Niali block, Cuttack Sadar Police has launched an investigation into the matter, a senior police officer said.



"A 17-year-old fatherless girl was suspected to have been murdered by her other relatives on Saturday, and the body was secretly cremated without informing the police or any other villager," said Cuttack Rural SP Madhav Chandra Sahu.



Police are questioning the girl's paternal uncle, two cousins and other villagers in this connection.



"With the help of scientific team, we have collected the remains of the deceased from the crematorium ground," Mr Sahu said, adding, the girl's mother is a mental patient.



Police said prima facie, it appears to be case of murder and attempt to erase evidence.



According to villagers, the girl was in a relationship with a local youth, and her paternal uncle's family was averse to it.



"We are investigating into this aspect also. But till now, the allegations have not been substantiated," the SP said.



