Drunk Odisha Auto Driver Kills Parents With Hammer, Spends Night With Bodies

As per preliminary investigation, the man allegedly killed his parents using a hammer used for breaking stone following a quarrel last night, a police officer said.

Read Time: 1 min
Drunk Odisha Auto Driver Kills Parents With Hammer, Spends Night With Bodies
Police reached the spot and arrested the man and bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
  • A drunk auto driver allegedly killed his parents with a hammer in Odisha
  • He spent the night with the bodies before locals alerted police next morning
  • Police arrested the man and sent the bodies for post-mortem
Baripada:

A drunk auto driver allegedly killed his parents with a hammer in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, and spent the night with the bodies lying in a pool of blood, police said on Wednesday.

The chilling incident happened in Dhonapal village in the Baisinga police station area on Tuesday night.

Locals spotted the bodies of the aged couple, Hadibandhu Sahu (81) and Shanti Sahu (72), with their son, Himanshu (55), sitting on a cot on Wednesday morning and reported the matter to the police.

On receiving the information, police reached the spot, arrested Himanshu and sent the bodies to the PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada for post-mortem examinations.

As per preliminary investigation, Himanshu allegedly killed his parents using a hammer used for breaking stone following a quarrel last night, a police officer said.

Himanshu's wife and children were living separately for a long time due to family disputes, he said.

An investigation is underway, he added. 

