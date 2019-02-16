In China's Condolence Message On Pulwama Attack, No Reference To Pakistan

Countries should "jointly address the threat of terrorism": Chinese officials (AFP)

China on Friday expressed "deep sympathies" to the families of the 40 CRPF men killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, in a condolence message to Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj. The message by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed that terrorism is the common enemy of mankind and that the "Chinese side resolutely opposes and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism".

The statement, however, did not make any reference to Pakistan, even though the attack was claimed by Pakistan-based terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammed almost immediately.

"Countries in the region should enhance cooperation, jointly address the threat of terrorism and maintain regional peace and security," Wang Yi's message to Ms Swaraj said.

India has said it had "incontrovertible evidence" of Pakistan's involvement in the Pulwama attack. The Pakistan government, however, has denied involvement, calling the attack a matter of "grave concern."

The centre has already decided to remove "Most Favoured Nation" privileges given to Pakistan, and said it will work to ensure the country's isolation globally. Most Favoured Nation status is given to a trade partner to ensure non-discriminatory trade between two nations.

India had also appealed to members of the international community to back the naming of Jaish chief Masood Azhar as a "UN designated terrorist" and "to ban terrorist organisations operating from territories controlled by Pakistan", a clear reference to China which has been blocking all efforts to ban Azhar at the United Nations.

Though countries like the US, the UK, Russia and France have asserted that they stand with India in combating the menace of terrorism, China still refuses to change its stand on Jaish chief Masood Azhar.

On Thursday afternoon, a suicide bomber detonated a car-load of explosives next to a large convoy of 78 CRPF buses with over 2,500 personnel travelling on the highway from Jammu to Srinagar. At Pulwama, the car with 60 kg of explosives blew up, killing 40 personnel reporting to duty after leave.