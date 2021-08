The 28-year-old accused was arrested after the girl's mother filed a complaint. (Representational)

A man was arrested in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl, police said today.

The incident took place on Saturday night and the 28-year-old accused was arrested after the girl's mother filed a complaint yesterday, the local police station in-charge said.

The accused has been charged with rape under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police officer said.